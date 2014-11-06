Herpes Outbreaks Can Be Prevented with Strong Immune System; CBCD Reviews Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A strong immune system will keep the herpes virus (HSV) from causing an outbreak. According to the Harvard University Medical School, various triggers, such as stress, reduce the efficiency of the immune system. (2) When the immune system of a person infected with HSV is weakened, for any reason, it loses control over the virus, and an outbreak occurs. There are various methods to boost the immune system. “Your first line of defense is to choose a healthy lifestyle. Following general good-health guidelines is the single best step you can take toward keeping your immune system strong and healthy.” (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) suggests that infected individuals also take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural HSV remedies was designed to boost the immune system against the latent herpes virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Eating healthy foods is important. “People with weak immune systems tend to get more frequent herpes outbreaks. In order to prevent unpleasant outbreaks, you should look after your health and boost your immune system. A diet rich in lysine … has been found to help prevent chronic genital herpes outbreaks and reduce the severity of recurrent flare-ups. Foods high in L-lysine include beans, peas, lentils as well as meat, cheese, nuts and eggs.” (4)



The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with herpes also stop smoking, eat a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and low in saturated fat, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and control their blood pressure. Also if an individual drinks alcohol, they should drink only in moderation. They should get adequate sleep. Finally, the CBCD recommends that they take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



What other treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3)



