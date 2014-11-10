Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --"Infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



In women, a bacterial infection due to herpes can be annoying and dangerous. The CDC notes that “bacterial vaginosis is the most common vaginal infection in women ages 15-44.” (1) Studies show that BV and HSV in combination increase a woman’s risk of acquiring HIV through a “stair-step-process.” Dr. Nagot and colleagues wrote in a study that “Bacterial vaginosis (BV) and Herpes simplex virus type-2 (HSV-2) have been linked to an increased risk of HIV-1 acquisition.” (1) This is because BV increases the risk of a herpes infection, and causes the virus to shed more often. That is, it causes the virus to replicate, and produce more viral proteins. “BV could facilitate HSV-2 acquisition and also trigger HSV-2 genital shedding episodes.” (1) Dr. Nagot and colleagues are from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in London. The CDC notes that “Genital herpes can cause sores or breaks in the skin or lining of the mouth, vagina, and rectum. The genital sores caused by herpes can bleed easily. When the sores come into contact with the mouth, vagina, or rectum during sex, they increase the risk of giving or getting HIV if you or your partner has HIV.” In other words, bacterial vaginosis can lead to a herpes infection, and a herpes infection can lead to an HIV infection.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals concerned about a herpes virus infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural, antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How is bacterial vaginosis spread?



The CDC says that “We do not know about the cause of BV or how some women get it. BV is linked to an imbalance of “good” and “harmful” bacteria that are normally found in a woman's vagina. We do know that having a new sex partner or multiple sex partners and douching can upset the balance of bacteria in the vagina and put women at increased risk for getting BV.” (3)



How does the herpes virus increase the risk of becoming infected with HIV?



WebMD says that “Having genital herpes can increase the risk of being infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and it can cause serious problems for people living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). People who have genital herpes sores are more likely to be infected with HIV during intercourse. When you develop a sore, the immune system tries to heal it, so there are many immune cells concentrated in that spot. Those are the cells that HIV infects. If HIV in semen, vaginal fluid, or blood comes in contact with a herpes sore, the risk for infection is high.” (4)



What treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to target the latent herpes virus.



