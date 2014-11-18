Herpes Virus Attacked by Mexican Oregano; the CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Older studies have shown that the essential oil of the Mexican Oregano plant, which is used medicinally and in cooking, has antibacterial properties. A new study showed that this oil is also antiviral. Dr. Marciele Ribas Pilau and colleagues wrote that “we investigated the antiviral activity of the essential oil of Mexican Oregano and its major component, carvacrol, against different human and animal viruses.” (1) They found that “Mexican Oregano oil and its main component, carvacrol, are able to inhibit different human and animal viruses in vitro (performed or taking place in a test tube).” (1) Importantly, the authors of the study noted that “Mexican Oregano essential oil and its main component, carvacrol, were effective against RNA and DNA viruses. This dual efficacy has advantages over common antiviral drugs, which generally act on only RNA or DNA viruses or may even be specific to a single virus or group of viruses.” (1) Dr. Pilau and colleagues are from the Universidade Federal de Santa Maria in Santa Maria, Brasil.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) reminds the public that while oil of Mexican Oregano has proven antibacterial properties, there have been no clinical tests in humans, which show an anti-herpes virus effect. The CBCD therefore recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural HSV remedies was shown to reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In the Mexican Oregano study, Dr. Pilau noted that “It is important to emphasize the antiviral activity of Mexican Oregano and carvacrol against HHV-1 (also known as HSV-1) sensitive as well as HHV-1 resistant to acyclovir. Since any compound showing a SI=4 was considered a potential antiviral candidate to herpesviruses, the Mexican Oregano and its major component carvacrol fulfill the requirements for both HHV-1 sensitive as well resistant to (a leading herpes drug).” (1) In other words, oil of Mexican Oregano was effective in vitro against HSV-1, the oral herpes virus that causes cold sores and fever blisters even when the virus is resistant to leading anti-herpes drugs.



Based on the results of Dr. Pilau’s study, the CBCD urges further research into the antiviral properties of Mexican Oregano.



What treatments are currently available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also the natural anti-HSV remedies, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the herpes virus, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpes virus.



References:



(1) Pilau MR1, Alves SH, Weiblen R, Arenhart S, Cueto AP, Lovato LT. Antiviral activity of the Lippia graveolens (Mexican oregano) essential oil and its main compound carvacrol against human and animal viruses. Braz J Microbiol. 2011 Oct;42(4):1616-24.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8