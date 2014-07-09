Herpes Virus During the No Outbreak Period, Treatment Needed; CBCD Reviews Dr. Hanan Polansky's Discovery

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --Doctors usually prescribe antiviral drugs such as acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex) for patients during a herpes outbreak. These drugs treat the symptoms and aim to reduce recovery time of cold sores, fever blisters, genital herpes sores, and other symptoms. After the outbreak has passed, treatment is usually stooped. In other words, standard practice recommends no treatment during the latent phase. The reason for this recommendation is the belief that latent viruses are harmless.



Dr. Hanan Polansky research shows that this belief is unfounded.



A number of studies showed that latent herpes viruses are not dormant. They continue to replicate and even shed during latency. For instance, one paper noted that “both the chronic and latent states of infection contribute to HCMV (Human Cytomegalovirus) persistence and to the high HCMV seroprevalence worldwide. The chronic infection is poorly defined molecularly, but clinically manifests as low-level virus shedding over extended periods of time and often in the absence of symptoms.” (1) In addition, "Transcripts and proteins encoded from a region encompassing the major immediate early region are detected in hematopoietic cells following infection in vitro as well as in latently infected individuals.” (2).



These papers showed that latent herpes viruses are still replicating even when they are not “active,” that is, even when they are not causing an outbreak.



As it turns out, this low scale replication is profoundly important. As Dr. Hanan Polansky’s showed, in his book entitled “Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease” (3), this low scale replication is the initial molecular event that cascades into most major diseases that kill millions of people each year.



Why should you care about Dr. Hanan Polansky's discovery?



Because most likely you also carry a latent infection. Dr. Xu and colleagues from the CDC estimated that nearly 60 percent of US men and women between the ages of 14 and 49 are infected with the HSV-1. (4) In addition, “according to a 2010 national health survey, about 16.2 percent of Americans between 14 and 49 are infected with HSV-2 - a lifelong and incurable infection that can cause recurrent and painful genital sores and can make those infected with the virus two-to-three times more likely to acquire HIV.” (5) And if you are not infected by these two viruses, you are most likely infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) or Cytomegalovirus (CMV), or another member of this family of viruses.



What treatments are available, and are they effective against the latent virus?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (3) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. The only treatments that were designed to target the latent herpes virus are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



