Herpes Virus May Be Attacked by Ginger Root; the CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

According to several studies, ginger may be a useful natural supplement in the treatment of herpes. “Ginger is one of the most popular herbal remedies for herpes. This root herb has been linked with preventing the reproduction of the herpes simplex virus.” (2) A 2008 study in the journal Phytomedicine found that ginger oil inhibited HSV-2 activity in infected cells. Dr. Koch and colleagues wrote that “a clearly dose-dependent virucidal (virus killing) activity against HSV-2 could be demonstrated for all essential oils tested. (3) Dr. Koch and colleagues are from the University of Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany. In Dr. Koch’s study, Ginger was screened for its ability to reduce HSV-2 replication in the laboratory.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) reminds the public that the essential oil of ginger was not tested in humans. The CBCD therefore recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural HSV remedies was shown to reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses.



To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Another study, from 2007, published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, “found that ginger oil had an inhibitory effect on HSV-1.” (1) Based on the findings of the studies mentioned, doctors may recommend taking supplements containing ginger. However, health professionals stress that “Ginger is not meant to replace the antiviral medication your doctor may have prescribed for your herpes, and it will not cure your condition. It is meant to be a supplement to help reduce symptoms, and may not be effective for everyone. Ginger may interact with blood-thinning medications, so if you take these, consult your doctor first to see if it is safe for you to use ginger.” (1)



Based on the results of the studies mentioned above, the CBCD urges further research into the antiviral properties of ginger.



What treatments are currently available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also the natural anti-HSV remedies, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



