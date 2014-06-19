Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV)? We recommend Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – John Evans, CBCD



Prescription oral and topical drugs commonly used against the herpes virus are becoming less effective. The reason is a phenomenon called "drug resistance." The NIH defines drug resistance as "the ability of microbes, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, to grow in the presence of a chemical (drug) that would normally kill it or limit its growth." (1) Doctors Andrei and Snoeck say that "HSV drug-resistance should be taken into account not only in immunocompromised individuals but also in immunocompetent persons." (2) That is, the doctors urge the medical community to consider drug resistance in the treatment of people with a healthy immune system and people who have a weak immune system. Doctors Andrei and Snoeck are from the Laboratory of Virology and Chemotherapy, Rega Institute for Medical Research, in Belgium.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural alternatives have a formula that was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Scientists used to think that an infection with a drug resistant strain is rare in people with a healthy immune system. However, recent research showed that HSV drug resistant strains are becoming more common especially when the virus infects "immune privileged" sites. For example, Doctors Andrei and Snoeck wrote that drug resistant strains of herpes should be suspected in cases of "unresponsive herpetic keratitis (a viral infection of the eye) and herpes simplex encephalitis (an infection of the brain)." (2)



The CBCD proposes that as a reaction to this increase in drug resistance, individuals and the medical community should begin to consider natural HSV remedies, such as Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



