Herrera and Champion Racing Oil Strong at Creek County Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2019 --One of the few times in 2019 that Herrera will be on track after swapping roles to Crew Chief for Harli White; that role is one of the main reasons Johnny was in competition. "Creek was a race for me to apply the setups we've been working on for her and be able to feel what she's feeling," explained Johnny.



Asked what the biggest takeaway from the night was, Herrera replied, "It's being able to actually see what the setups are doing so we can communicate better. I think setup wise, we have a good package and this showed a few places where I can go even further to make the car more drivable to for Harli."



As for the next time, Johnny will be behind the wheel, time will tell.



"We'll definitely race again this year. There are a few races we are looking at, but I just need to thank everyone who supports me and has made it possible to continue racing.



The 2019 season marks the 35th year of racing for Johnny Herrera which includes over 140 victories in various forms of Sprint Car competition. For more information, and to keep in touch with the man called "Hollywood", log onto to http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 63rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



