Hersha Hospitality Trust & Corning News: (NYSE:HT), (NYSE:GLW)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Hersha Hospitality Trust‘s (NYSE:HT) 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/15/13.



As a percentage of HT.PRB’s recent share price of $26.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of HT.PRB to trade 1.88% lower, all else being equal, when HT.PRB shares open for trading on 3/27/13.



On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.54%, which compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the “Real Estate” preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel.



Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid-scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States.



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded at $ 13.34 in the last session, which is +0.01 (0.08%). The stock has a Range of 13.28 - 13.44. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 10.62 - 14.58 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 19.64B. The stock traded a volume of 14.96M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 12.04M.



Corning Incorporated (Corning) is a global, technology-based corporation. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences.



In March 2011, the Company acquired all outstanding shares from the shareholders of MobileAccess. In December 2011, it acquired Mediatech, Inc. In November 2012, Corning acquired the majority of the Discovery Labware business from Becton, Dickinson and Company.



