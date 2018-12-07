Herzner Law, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --Herzner Law, LLC has recently joined ranks with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based content marketing agency. The law firm provides residents of the Cincinnati area with criminal defense services.



Through its partnership with BizIQ, Herzner Law, LLC aims to expand its reach in the local Ohio market and attract new clients by developing a stronger digital brand presence. BizIQ is well known in the marketing industry for its digital marketing strategies and ability to help clients achieve locally based success.



BizIQ utilizes strategic search engine optimization and geographical targeting methods to aid clients in reaching the best possible customer base for them. By creating an online blog platform and sharing informative content, Herzner Law, LLC will be able to improve its search engine rankings, strengthen its online brand appeal and engage new and existing customers.



"Our law firm aims to serve the public in as many ways as possible, and this new partnership with BizIQ is no exception," says Shane Herzner, owner of Herzner Law, LLC. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to reach new clients and educate the public at large about our role in the justice system."



About Herzner Law, LLC

Founded in 2013, Herzner Law, LLC offers legal defense services and serves as a criminal attorney in Cincinnati, OH. The firm specializes in OVI defense, as well as drug and narcotic, domestic violence, theft and traffic law.



Herzner himself is a former prosecutor and utilizes his legal experience to serve his clients as best he can. Herzner Law, LLC has been recognized as a top-rated lawyer on Super Lawyers and is affiliated with the National Advocacy for DUI Defense (NAFDD).



To learn more about Herzner Law, LLC and its legal defense services, please visit its website at http://www.herznerlaw.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.