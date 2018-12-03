HetaChain Announces a 185.65 Million USD Gain from Its Private Sale 

Cayman Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2018 --HetaChain is an innovative Blockchain platform invested and developed by Relam Investment, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. HetaChain is built to become a third generation Blockchain platform that can be widely applied throughout healthcare systems, education, commerce, retail, government management, and help create a more advanced economy.



HetaChain's Private Sale recently ended on November 10th, 2018. A Public Sale thereafter opened up from November 11st, 2018 to February 10th, 2019. After finalizing the investment procedures HetaChain officially received $185,650,000 in private equity investment from more than 60 investors. Most of whom include institutional investors and investment funds from various countries around the world, specifically targeting investors from the Middle East.



"We have accomplished our plan to create an independent source of funding for HetaChain in the next 10 years," said Sultan Ali Lootah, Chairman and CEO of HetaChain, "we would like to thank all our investors, partners, and associates who have supported HetaChain over the past few years. Our goal in the near future is to improve the technical system and invite new partners to use the platform of HetaChain as soon as possible. Right now is only the beginning!"



About HetaChain

In addition to the best technology solutions for a Blockchain platform boasts an average transaction speed of 1 second, up to 25,000 TPS. It also entails smart contracts that support multi-language programming, private chain, offchain DB, etc., Besides its indisputable strength, the most notable difference of HetaChain compared with other Blockchain platform projects is the current development team and their applications of Blockchain technology towards real projects that directly yield a stronger ecosystem.



With the desire to create an independent development fund for the project as well as a highly neutral, truly decentralized Blockchain platform, HetaChain has decided to implement a common currency distribution system. HETA comes to the community through the ICO Token Sale program with a minimum capital of $100 million and more than 1 million HETA owners.



HetaChain's ICO program was launched in October 1st, 2012 and ends on February 10th, 2019 with two main campaigns:



Private Sale from October 1st, 2018 to November 10th, 2018

Public Sale from November 11st, 2018 to February 10th, 2019



For more information about the project as well as the Public Sale program, please visit https://heta.org.



