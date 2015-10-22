Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --HEVO, an inspired new way to upgrade an existing home security system, is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring HEVO to market. HEVO, which is pronounced "h?-v?" as in "HEVO-lution", is an inspired multi-controller that transforms even the most basic alarm system into a state-of-the-art smart home system. There is no need to purchase a more expensive hi-tech security system just to have smart home features and better security, because "HEVO allows you to keep your current alarm system and simply add new age technology features" while also providing the user with heightened and more effective security.



HEVO looks at real-life functions and security risks that many people do not even consider when getting an alarm system. For instance, most alarm system owners think that having a central alarm connection is imperative, but these systems rely on a single wire that is accessible outside the house. Most intruders are aware of this fact and can easily disarm these systems. HEVO has tackled this problem, "With PATROL (the operating system in HEVO), even when your alarm system is not armed, it can detect an intruder and alert you by text message or email. PATROL is the only system that allows you to be completely protected even if electricity, cable/internet or phone lines are not available." This means that if the wire is cut, or a user forgets to set the alarm, their home is still protected.



Another feature with HEVO is the addition of the smart-controller that turns a house into a modern age smart home, easily controlled with a smartphone or other smart device. HEVO can control anything that operates on 315 MHz, such as window treatments, lights, electrical outlets, sound systems, etc. This means a user can go away on vacation and program their entire home to operate as if someone is there the whole time. Blinds can be programmed to open and close at specific times, lights and televisions to turn on and off, etc. and all while the security system is monitoring the home for movement and intruders. A user can even set a certain mood to greet their family when returning home from work, school or a holiday. All of these features are easily controlled through the HEVO Smart Phone App that can be downloaded to both iPhone and Android devices.



The creative team behind HEVO have been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their device, and they are finally ready to begin the process of bringing it to the public which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Buy a PB&J for the CTO" perk that allows the supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various merchandise items and the opportunity to pre-order HEVO, from a single device to a distributor pack of 10 units, at a substantial savings off of regular retail price.



Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About HEVO

HEVO is based in Montreal and consists of a talented team of professionals who are passionate about technology and home-security. It is comprised of creative product designers, software developers, engineers and dedicated management, with every member having extensive experience in their individual fields of expertise.



To learn more about the HEVO crowdfunding project Click Here

For more information about HEVO Click Here

To contact via email write to Sebastien Pilote at: spilote@multinetworks.com



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here