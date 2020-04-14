Heythrop Park Introduces Latest Asian Wedding Venue and Destination with 'Archery Suite on the Lawns'

Enstone, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2020 --Heythrop Park Resort is an established institution in the heart of Oxfordshire, and it has long been renowned not only for its beautiful and extensive grounds and world-class golf course, but also for its modern facilities and stately bedrooms and suites. Today, however, Heythrop Park Resort is fast becoming known for another aspect: as a premier wedding venue. This is particularly true with its introduction of the Archery Suite on the Lawns which, due to its impressive size, offers the ideal space for hosting Asian weddings and other grand, large scale events and celebrations.



Wedding venues are plentiful in Oxfordshire and the surrounding areas, and it can't be denied that there are many future brides and grooms already destined to choose the area as their ideal dream wedding destination. And when it comes to destinations, there is one in particular that has unfailingly captured hearts and imaginations: Heythrop Park Resort and Hotel.



Heythrop Park, as it is also called, has always been popular with guests wanting a weekend of luxury, and with its 18-hole golf course and extensive grounds, the resort and hotel attracts a good number of visitors year-round. Today, however, Heythrop Park Resort and Hotel is renowned for being an enviable wedding venue as well.



Heythrop Park Resort and Hotel proudly boasts a number of options for wedding venues, including its grand ballroom, Manor House, and the newly-refurbished Terrace Suite. But there is yet another recently-opened venue which is making its mark with numerous soon-to-be brides and grooms: the Archery Suite on the Lawns, which has already been the chosen venue of many grand Asian weddings.



When it comes to fantastic Asian wedding venues, the Archery Suite on the Lawns is an ideal choice indeed. The Archery Suite was built in 2017; it stands as a permanent marquee on the beautifully kept grounds of Heythrop Park Resort and Hotel. What makes the ArcherySuite a definitive choice for many Indian and Asian weddings is the fact that it can accommodate as many as 800 guests, and its theatre capacity is bigger still – it can fit up to 1,000 guests. The Suite is available under Heythrop Park's standard wedding packages as well as 'dry hire' weddings, which allow clients to bring in their own caterers. In addition, it comes with WiFi, fixed walls and floors, heating, and its own car park.



About Heythrop Park Resort

Heythrop Park Resort has secured a place in the hearts and memories of countless guests and visitors, and with its luxurious bedrooms and accommodations, superb facilities and grounds — not to mention its fabulous services the Resort and Hotel doesn't disappoint. And now, for those looking for the best Asian Wedding Venues, Heythrop Park Resort has more to offer as well. For the latest details, check out the Heythrop Park website.