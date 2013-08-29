Daytona Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2013 --H & H Fitness Promotions Recently Announced the Official Launch of the “Daytona Challenge”, an event for muscle bound men and gorgeous defined women , set to take place Oct. 3-5 at the world renown “ Plaza Resort and Spa” in Daytona Beach, FL .



Hunter Mann, a nationally acclaimed body builder and professional arm wrestling champion, converges on the prominent Plaza Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, Fl Oct.3-5, 2013 to host an exclusive high stakes arm wrestling, body building, and bikini competition for anyone who thinks they have the physique and drive to beat the strict competition.



The alluring competition is gaining a tremendous amount of momentum through mainstream media, while attracting some very big names as sponsors to their extreme fitness sports event. The event is scheduled to have the following types of competitions for both men and women, and for different weight classes, with a large number of cash and other expensive prizes donated by the sponsors -



- Men's Right-Hand Arm Wrestling Championship - Over $17,500 in Cash & Prizes

- Men's Left-Hand Arm Wrestling Championship - Over $1,150 in Cash

- Bikini Challenge - Over $15,000 in Cash & Prizes

- Swimsuit Challenge - Over $5,000 in Cash & Prizes

- Physique Competition - Over $5,000 in Cash & Prizes

- Bench Press Competition - Over $2,000 in Cash & Prizes

- International Bikini Arm Wrestling Challenge - Over $1,350 in Cash!



People interested in competing in any of these events may register through the official Daytona Challenge Website- http://daytonachallenge.com/daytona-challenge-register/



Spectators may purchase their tickets for this exclusive event on the Official Daytona Challenge Website- - http://daytonachallenge.com/product/weekend-event-tickets-per-person/



Competitors and Spectators can also book their luxurious accommodations directly at the events location for the Daytona Challenge at - The Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach-



https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=12047&Chain=10329&template=Flex&locale=en-US&arrive=10/2/2013&depart=10/6/2013&adult=1&child=0&group=daytona%20challenge



For Sponsorship opportunity information and a list of all of the available sponsor exposure “perks” for this exciting event, please visit the Daytona Challenge Sponsor web page here- http://daytonachallenge.com/daytona-challenge-sponsors/



About H & H Fitness Promotions

H& H Fitness Promotions was conceived by very charismatic and popular sports competitor, Hunter Mann. This extremely driven and unique individual converged to create a one of a kind ritzy and posh fitness promotions company, focusing primarily on the sport of competitive arm wrestling, body building, and the beautification of fashionable physique bikini competitions and promotions thereof. As Hunter Mann is depicted as a very motivated, personable, and driven competitor, and have effectively used well rounded and vast knowledge of competitive sports events, along with leveraging established reputations, to create one of the most amazing and stunning fitness promotion companies currently operating in the extreme fitness industries.



Founder- Hunter Mann is a World Renown Arm Wrestling Champion & Award Winning Body Builder