Hi Slider Announces the Launch of New Website and WordPress Slideshow Maker

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2013 --Hi Slider, a Hong Kong based company that started operations in the early parts of 2013, today announced the launch of new website and software. The website provides all details related to new software launched by the company. The software is a powerful WYSIWYG and a Customized APP that woul WordPress slideshow maker d help user to create any jQuery Slider without any coding. The website and software would act as Joomla, Drupal and WordPress slideshow maker as well. The company is affiliated with Wonder Idea Technology Limited based in Hong Kong.



Speaking on the occasion, software engineer Sam Huang, said “I am extremely excited to announce the launch of Hi Slider software. Hi Slider is dedicated to provide our customers with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective web design software. We believe this is a good start!" He further added, “This software would be helpful for people to publish flawless WordPress slider plugins, fancy JavaScript slideshow presentation, responsive jQuery image slideshows and remarkable website sliding banners.”



According to the sources, there is a huge rise in popularity of jQuery image sliders in web deigning world in the recent past. Hi Slider software is for both personal and commercial use. While the personal version is absolutely free of cost, the commercial version comes with a small price tag and offers a few additional features. The software is launched to help people create websites with eye-catching sliders. The same is compatible with all browsers including Google Chrome, IE7, Firefox and Safari. Users can run the software on PC, mobiles, tablets and Mac among others. It is fully responsive to various screen sizes. It also Support Touch Swipe features that allows one to touch and swipe the slider on touch screen devices. Hi slider is free for the use on a school site, for non-commercial blog and non-profit organization website.



When contacted, the representative of the company said, “Hi Slider is aware of the trend of current web design, we are committed to give the best service for development and optimization of web design. This software is prepared with the aim to help people build wonderful website with easiness.”



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider provides free software for creating responsive jQuery image slideshows for both personal and organizational use. The company is affiliated with Wonder Idea Technology Limited that is based in Hong Kong.



To learn more about HI SLIDER and the company in general, visit http://hislider.com/