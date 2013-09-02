Hi Slider - Best and Free Joomla Image Slider Creator Now Launched Online

HongKong, HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2013 --A Hong Kong based software developer, Wonder Idea Technology Limited has launched Hi Slider, a free Joomla image slider plugin creator. The plugin is a versatile tool for website designers as they can use it to create graphic banners. Dynamic sites can now be easily created with attractive banners, image slideshows, and JavaScript slideshow presentations to instantly catch the eyes of visitors.



The free software enables users to create 2D or 3D sliders without code. It only takes a few minutes, even if someone has no experience with code or designing banners. Slider appearance can be customized using six built-in templates or one can create their own template. Background colors, images, control buttons, navigation, and more can be set as well. Simple controls let users add custom settings like logos, words, fonts, colors, and more.



In addition, Hi Slider provides a number of transition effects, including Rotate, Shuffle, 3DHorizontal, Slice, and more. All of the features in the software are supported by major browsers and phone platforms. Visitors can see the work on IE7, Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, and on Windows Phone, iPad, and Android.



Output in HTML5, the banners created with the software can be seen anywhere. Even include online video and images. They can be published to any website or to WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal. Also, the banners are not only attractive but functional. Trigger one to open a URL, call a JavaScript function, or activate a pop-up.



The Hi Slider website has now been launched. Visitors can download the software and start using all of its features at no cost. Online help documentation, a product-specific and general FAQ, and contact form are available as well. The Personal Version of the program is free, while a Commercial Version for business use is also available.



To learn more about the banner creating software and see the newly launched website, visit http://www.hislider.com.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited is a Hong Kong based software development company that creates programs simplifying web design. Its products concentrate on modern web design and the drive to help customers build the best sites possible with the least amount of effort. Software includes a range of digital publishing tools and the jQuery image slider creator, a free software tool that lets anyone publish attractive and functional website banners.