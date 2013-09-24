Hi Slider Helping WordPress Site Owners by Creating Free WordPress Slideshow Gallery

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2013 --Hi Slider, a renowned software for inserting free WordPress Slideshow Gallery on the websites has emerged as the most preferred alternative among WordPress website owners. The tool helps users publish the slider as a WordPress plug-in and display it on the pages or posts. When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes, we are happy to help users or WordPress site owners to insert the JavaScript Slider into WordPress easily. We have introduced very simple steps that can help them through their project. HiSlider has become a booming app and tool among software developers and web designers and offer an easy technique that helps in creating slideshows with ease.”



Sources confirmed that users just need to choose ‘publish as WordPress plug-in’ in the output interface, define output folder and file name and click on publish. A ZIP file would be shown and users need to install the image slider plug-in in WordPress. After that, users should log in the WordPress, click Plug-ins, select the Add new option from the menu and upload the output ZIP file before clicking on the Install Now. After the installation, the user needs to go to the Plug-ins page for activating the new WordPress plug-in. The option Hi Slider will appear in the menu. After the plug-in activation, the can copy the short code and add it to the page or post. The preview of the slider can be seen in the WordPress.



Hi Slider makes the page and post more appealing to the visitors. The tool is available with numerous slider templates and skins. Users can apply the software for creating a fancy image slider by using custom settings for caption, thumbnail, background and progress bar. HiSlider tool is compatible with all browsers including Google Chrome, IE7, Safari and Firefox.



About Hi Slider (http://www.hislider.com)

HiSlider is a WYSIWYG and a Customized APP that can be used for both personal and commercial requirement. The company is committed to optimization and development of website and aim to help the users develop websites with ease without any knowledge of coding. The software is cost effective, user friendly and of high quality.