Hi Slider Introduces Simple Method for Adding Slide Shows in WordPress

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2013 --Hi Slider, a free WordPress photo slideshow maker, is now available. It is designed to help people make their WordPress blog more distinct. There are various slider templates and skins, so any project can be enhanced. The content created can be viewed on any device or popular browser.



The Hi Slider program allows anyone to create a slider from an image, or YouTube or Vimeo video. It is compatible with Google Chrome, IE7, Firefox, and other browsers. Custom skins are available for the background, thumbnails, ProgressBar, Border, and Caption, while transition effects are included too. Designs and effects can be previewed in the software before published.



Once created, a slider can be published as a WordPress plugin in a few simple steps. These include:



1. Set the publish option as “WordPress plug-in” on the output screen. Click “Publish” and the file appears in ZIP format. The jQuery image slider will then be converted into WordPress format.

2. In WordPress, click “Plugins” and “Add New” to upload the output file. On the interface, click “Install Now”.

3. Activate the Plugin. Once the file has been installed, the WordPress plugin must be activated from the WordPress menu.

4. Click Hi Slider once the plugin is activated. It will appear in the slider list; then copy the shortcode and add it directly to the WordPress page or post. The post with the slider can then be previewed.



Adding a photo slider to a WordPress page helps make it more appealing to viewers. As a result, more people will visit the page and one can increase the popularity of their blog or website. A variety of custom settings enable users to change the skin, captions, backgrounds, and more.



For more information, go to the product page at http://www.hislider.com.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited, based in Hong Kong, provides modern web design tools to individuals and businesses around the world. The company has created low-cost software tools to help customers create great websites. These include a program for publishing jQuery image sliders, image gallery sliders, JavaScript image sliders, and free wordpress slideshow plugins.