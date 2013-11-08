Hi Slider Is Far More Superior from Other jQuery Sliders

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2013 --With expanding attractiveness of jQuery image sliders, numerous world wide World Wide Web designers of all diversity are looking to get their hands on this imaginative expertise for World Wide Web conceive. Numerous world wide website designers are utilizing jQuery likeness sliders because of the eye-catching colors and photography that can enlist a book reader. Now, Hong Kong software development business, Wonder concept expertise Limited, has conceived their new program, Hi Slider.



Hi Slider is software that is free for personal use and enables web developers to publish stunning jQuery image slideshows, seamless WordPress slider plugins and superb sliding banners as well as JavaScript slideshow presentation.



Hi Slider is free jquery likeness scroller manufacturer for non-commercial use. It is perfect for non-commercial blogs, for demonstration, or on a non-profit association website. Users get full lifetime use of the program plus free upgrades. Unlimited announcing, installation, and support are furthermore encompassed. The major distinction is the watermark seems on the output, which seems as the Hi Slider logo.



The financial type is accessible for buy now. It is limited to installation on two PCs. There is no watermark on the yield and free templates and coverings are included with the programs. The product is completely matched for use on financial sites. Users can conceive their own exclusive website banners and graphics and emblem them accordingly.



A permit code must be bought to download and establish the financial edition of Hi Slider. The software can then be launched; at which time the user is provoked to input the permit code in the list carton. By banging on “Register”, the program is activated. Upgrades are supplied for free after the initial buy, and can be downloaded exactly from the company’s website.



About Hi Slider (http://www.hislider.com)

Hi-Slider will be used for each personal and business demand. The corporate is committed to optimization and development of web site and aim to assist the users develop websites with ease with none information of writing. The package is price effective, user friendly and of top quality.