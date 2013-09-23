Hi Slider Is Making Revolutionary Changes in Free Jquery Image Sliders for Websites

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2013 --What is a jquery slider?

- The simple answer to this question is a plug-in for a website

- A web design tool for webmasters, and web designers



Why do you need a jquery slider for your site?



- There are thousands of websites that are in competition for the most traffic.

- A jquery slider allows the webmaster or web designer to place eye catching slide shows in a small area on the page.

- When a visitor comes into a website, a jquery slider catches the eyes attention, drawing them to the slide show, and possibly looking around for a longer period of time. Most visitors only stay on the home page of a site for less than 30 seconds before leaving. A jquery slider will catch the visitor’s eye, and keep them engaged for a longer period of time.

- This may lead to an increase in traffic and sales.



As popularity increase for these jquery sliders, so will competition between jquery slider designers.



Here at Hi Slider, you can get an eye catching jquery slider that is so easy to install that anyone can do it. “It is so easy to use, anyone can use this tool. You do not have to know anything about web design or programming. We make it easy for the novice person to be able to place one of these jquery sliders on their website,” says Hi Slider.



“We provide our customers with superb customer service. We are here to support your jquery slider needs,” says Hi Slider.



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider, a company based in Hong Kong, offers a variety of jquery slider templates that can be easily created by even the novice person.



“What makes Hi Slider different from other jquery slider companies?



- The load time for slide shows is shortened, so that you don’t have to wait for it to load.

- A Hi Slider jquery slider is unique and different from other one’s available.

- Receive unlimited output. There is no limit on image output, you can create as many slide shows as you want.

- Hi Slider offers free updates. You will never have to pay for any updates to keep your jquery slider working flawlessly.

- A Hi Slider jquery slider is designed to change to fit any screen of your device. You don’t have to worry about your tablet, pc, or phone. The slider will adjust automatically.

- The superb customer support you will receive.



Want to know more? Check out www.hislider.com and find out what they can do for you. They have extensive information regarding the company and their free jQuery image Sliders.