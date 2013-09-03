Hi Slider Is New Slider Tool to Create Free jQuery Slideshow Plugin

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --Hi Slider is software that is available free on its website, hislider.com. It is basically a useful WYSIWYG & Fully-Customised app to be used for personal needs which allows users to publish responsive jQuery image slideshows, smoothly operating WordPress slider plugins, stunning website sliding banners and top notch JavaScript slideshow presentation.



Many users are all at sea when it comes to inserting or embedding a slider to their web page. Hi Slider shows them exactly how to go about this in a detailed step by step manner at hislider.com/faq/how-to-insert-embed-the-slider-to-your-web-page.html. This is a very user friendly software which does not let its users remain in the dark and instead solves their issues instantly. Users simply have to visit the FAQ page to find answers and if they are not satisfied with the answers provided there, then they can contact the HiSlider support term online at any time of the day.



Hi Slider gives non coders and beginners who do not possess any programming skills, the opportunity to create amazing and attractive looking 2D/3D realistic free jQuery Slideshow plugin. To customize the way the slides will appear, the company offers a vast variety of built-in templates. There are 6 pre-designed templates and skins, namely Wonder, Classic, Elastic, Eris Horizontal, Full and List, for users to start off with. Through Hi Slider, users get inbuilt setting features such as backgrounds color and image, control button, navigation bar, etc, to make their templates not only good looking but also smoothly operational.



The software is capable of working on multiple platforms and browsers be it PC, Mac, Tablets, Mobile Phones, PAD, Firefox, Chrome, or Internet Explorer. The slider that users will create via this software will be fully responsive and thus automatically resizes to match the size of users’ devices’ screens.



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider is an innovative website which is affiliated with Wonder Idea Technology limited that is based in Hong Kong. In keeping up with the trend of modern web design, this website aims for the development and optimization of web design with a hope to help people in making great websites with ease.