Hi Slider Is Powerful and Free Html5 Image Slider Maker Released with Many Unique Templates

Users of Hi Slider, a free html5 image slider maker for working with jQuery sliders, can now take advantage of multiple templates and skins for designing unique banners for websites. The software is suited for beginners who can use the pre-designed resources to create an attractive slider or banner. There are currently six different templates to choose from; several types of skins are also standard with the first version of the software.



While additional templates will be added in the future, the choices currently built in are free to use. Each template has its own characteristics. Demos are available for each of the specific templates on the product website; options include Classic, Wonder, Elastic, Eris Horizontal, Full, and List templates.



In the Classic template, users can take advantage of caption pinching on mobile devices, plus pre-designed skins for a JavaScript image slider. It also has configurable thumbnails and lets users add long text as a caption, with control over how much text is shown at one time. Additional features are available on the Wonder template, such as decorative widgets, pause on mouse over, a zooming effect, and more.



The Elastic template included with Hi Slider supports numbered thumbnails and a reflection effect when the mouse moves over the thumbnail. Adding sliding thumbnails, Eris Horizontal provides customizable settings for a zoom effect, captions, and background images. Thumbnails slide opposite to the motion of the mouse, adding a cool effect to a jQuery image slider.



In addition, Hi Slider also features the Full template, which adds a complete navigation bar to play or stop a slider, turn pages with thumbnails, and more. The template also provides retractable thumbnail images. Hi Slider’s List template enables the user to change the position, background color, and highlight color of thumbnails, plus define proportions, loading options, and the number of images which can display at one time.



The different templates in Hi Slider add more options for creating unique sliders quickly and easily. For more information on the software and the available templates, go to http://www.hislider.com/.



