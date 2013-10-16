Hi Slider Makes Benefit by Creating HTML5 Photo Slider for Web Design Fanatics

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --Who does not like having a great and impacting view of, the set up and the slider effect on the website he owns! The internet has become a complete source of information, plugins and great software. The novice businessmen and entrepreneurs and web designers, are constantly on the web, searching to update with the best quality content and top image sliders. So now the Jquery plugin comes to change it all.



Now Hi Slider.Inc affiliated with WONDER IDEA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, has a great set of Jquery sliders: Hi Slider can offer various types of sliders with pop up colors and great set up style. Hi Slider is targeted at anyone who wants to make their website pop up with creativity and style. People who have many ideas and want to put them together with a unique Jquery picture slider.



HI SLIDER is a mighty WYSIWYG & Full-Customize APP that helps conceive any jQuery Slider with no coding at all! The last couple of years we have seen the increase and attractiveness of jQuery image sliders in website design. Construction of a top hitch website with attractive sliders can greatly enlist the clients. Hi Slider is a free jQuery slider program for individual usage, and this program will endow to publish great WordPress slider plugins, responsive jQuery image galleries, cool JavaScript slideshow production and astonishing website skidding banners.



Very simple device, Save Time & No Coding. Hi Slider offers it very simple for anybody to conceive awesome wow factor 3D /2D realistic jQuery Slider with no programming skills. Creating a customized Wordpress slider plugin and conceiving an image gallery slider has never before been so very intelligent and simple. Just "Click to select"! That can release an amazing slider for the website within few minutes!



Release to Websites, WordPress, Drupal & Joomla. Purposeful slider maker presents 4 distinct yield types: Rudimentary type (HTML5): yield the slider in HTML form and then it can embed the HTML image skid display to the existing web page easily.



WordPress Plug-in: in case of having a Wordpress blog website, it can make the video & image gallery slider as WordPress plugin with ease and inject it to the WordPress.



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider is a Hong Kong software company that offers free html5 photo slideshow maker to all web designers and webmasters. It aims to help everyone create website in an innovative attractive way.