Hi Slider Now Supports 4 Output Types Including Free Joomla Slideshow Banner

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2013 --HiSlider, a powerful WYSIWYG and Customized APP as launched by a Hong Kong based company around a week ago, has emerged as one of the preferred slider publishing tool among developers across the globe. The tool allows one to publish slider in HTML 5, WordPress, Joomla and Drupal platform. If experts of the fields are to be believed the popularity of the tool is about to rise in future as well.



When contacted, the representative of the company said, “Yes we have seen a huge response. Thousands of people downloaded it in first few days and the same is expected to continue in future as well.” He further added, “We believe that simple design and wide range of features including easy to design and use are the major factors behind the success of the tool.”



Sources confirmed that there is no need of coding while designing. The tool is cost effective and can be used for both personal and commercial use. The tool helps people to publish sound WordPress slider plugins, fancy JavaScript slideshow presentation, responsive jQuery image slideshows and remarkable free Joomla slideshow banner. HiSlider also provides a wide range of practical custom settings in order to make slider unique. A few of these include add ribbon with customized preloader to define background, font settings, color, image slider proportions, thumbnails and button icons to name of a few.



Hi Slider supports Touch Swipe features as well for touch screen devices. The tool is compatible with all browsers including Google Chrome, IE7, Safari and Firefox. People can run the software on PC, mobiles, tablets and Mac. Sources confirmed that HiSlider offers six pre-designed templates and skins that include classic, wonder, Elastic, Eris Horizontal, Full and List. It also helps to design templates with built-in setting features including control button, navigation bar, backgrounds color and image among others.



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider provides free software for creating responsive jQuery image slideshows for both personal and organizational use. The company is affiliated with Wonder Idea Technology Limited that is based in Hong Kong.