Hi Slider Provides a Way to Create High Quality jQuery Sliders Without Coding

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --No matter for web designer, self-proclaimed webmaster, or entrepreneur building their own WordPress blogs, they are likely looking ways to keep their websites fresh and current. To modernize the sites, they can add html5 slideshows, WordPress sliders, and responsive jQuery sliders. While each of these features is highly sought-after, they are time-consuming to create and require the ability to code—until now!



“Hi Slider is the first website offering user-friendly html5 slideshows, WordPress sliders, and responsive jQuery sliders that can be custom designed by novice and pros alike. Our service is designed to make high-quality multi-media slides via easy to use templates that have a multitude of customized special effects—without the need to code!” Hi Slider Representative.



Users are not only able to create customized multi-media slides but they are able to publish their slides directly to their websites, WordPress blogs, and Drupal. And they can create free photo gallery extensions for Joomla as well. Slides can even be designed with your favorite images, YouTube videos, and Vimeo videos.



All html5 slideshows, WordPress sliders, and responsive jQuery sliders users can quickly and easily be installed via easy to use plugins that work on PC’s, Windows, Macs, iPads, Tablets, and Smartphones.



Hi Slider offers a selection of 10 pre-designed templates that can be further customized by special effects such as 3DHorizontal, 3DVertical, Base, Block, Rotate, Shuffle, Slice, Stack and Wipe. Users can even save the multi-media slides they are working on and return to edit them later.



Hi Slider is and a partnered with Wonder Idea Technology Limited in Hong Kong—however is available to users world-wide. People who are creating a new website or looking for ways to modernize the current website with cost effective, professional, and customizable, html5 slideshows, WordPress sliders, and responsive jQuery sliders go to http://www.hislider.com/ today to learn more.