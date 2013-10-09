Hi Slider Released Manual to Help Users Easily Create Awesome JQuery Slider Plugin

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --The introduction of the Hi Slider manual has been announced. It is intended to help any users create a jQuery image slider in version 1.0.2 of Hi Slider. The software is a great tool with many features for creating professional looking sliders without experience and publishing them on websites. No coding is required to automatically publish visually attractive and functional sliders.



Users can now access the Hi Slider manual online, which helps them better understand the program and see if it will meet their needs. It also provides a source to answer questions by browsing through the different chapters. If necessary, there is still the option to contact the Hi Slider Support Team, which is on hand to answer any questions and help people make the most out of the software.



The manual begins with an overview of Hi Slider, a software tool allowing people to add images and videos to a slider and publish it to a website or WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal site. Next, a list of the program’s many features is provided, so users are aware of everything it can do. The “Quick Start” chapter gives an overview of using the software, complete with icon images and screenshots. It is followed by the “Overview Steps” segment, which details how to add and design content, customize a slider, and publish it to the web.



An overview of the software’s interfaces is illustrated next. Users get a view of the Project Panel, Add Slides, and Template Settings interfaces and more, plus a detailed view of the output screens and steps involved in publishing. Lastly, visitors can find information on how to order the program and how to obtain support from the company’s team.



This new and intuitive product manual is now featured at http://www.hislider.com/manual/index.html.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

