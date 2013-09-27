Hi Slider Reveals Advantages of Responsive Image Slideshows and Video Sliders

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --A new WYSIWYG software tool from Wonder Idea Technology Limited, Hi Slider provides many advantages to website designers. Images and videos can be added to jQuery sliders and users can easily integrate these without any programming experience. They can convert YouTube videos and Vimeo videos into a slider, and then embed them into a website banner for a greater visual appeal.



Another advantage is the ease of use. Hi Slider lets users import multiple images, while conversion can be accomplished automatically. The user conducts the process all by clicking on the simple on-screen controls. No coding is required at any step in the process.



Once the sliders are added to the website, visitors can get information directly from them. Brand names and logos can be integrated, as can informational videos and advertising. The software also provides webmasters with simple tools for editing the title, description, URL, and JavaScript function of the slider.



By integrating an animated video, the users can present even more details. This is especially useful if they sell products on their websites. Customers often appeal more to details shown in a video and Hi Slider now allows webmasters to cater to this demand without hassle. By adding transition effects, templates, and skins, sliders can be made even more attractive and original. The included effects can also be configured further to make sliders even more unique.



Best of all, users can easily publish free WordPress html5 slider and included content to a website, WordPress page, or Joomla or Drupal. Basic sliders are published in HTML5 format, so they are viewable on all websites, platforms, and browsers. Users also have the advantage of unlimited output, multi-site support, and free upgrades and product support.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited is a forward thinking company specializing in modern web design. Its user-friendly and cost-effective software enables inexperienced users to create jQuery image sliders, plus JavaScript and WordPress sliders and more. Based in Hong Kong, the company provides software to help web designers around the world optimize their work and build attractive websites.