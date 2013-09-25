Hi Slider Shares Tips on Creating Remarkable JQuery Slider

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --Hi Slider is an app that helps users create jQuery Sliders with ease, and without coding. For the first time, the company offers tips to make the most out of the software and design unique sliders for websites. Eye-catching sliders help to engage visitors; it is now possible to design banners, slideshow presentations, and image galleries with ease.



The software enables users to publish sliders for a basic website or a WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal site. Programming skills are necessary and simple plug-ins are all that are needed for sites such as WordPress. One of the aspects making the software so useful is the ability to add color to sliders. By creating an interesting color and one that matches the theme of the website or blog, users can engage their visitors and keep them coming back.



Adding content is another benefit, as sliders can be created from images and videos. These can feature a title, description, and more. Textural content can be used to help introduce the website so customers know what they are there for. As such, sliders can be used to display important information, such as discounts and deals which attract customers. This information is typically effective in keeping visitors and ensuring they continue browsing the website.



Hi Slider also features a slider transaction effect. There are dozens of transaction effects to choose from, ranging from 3D effects to rotating, shuffling, and stacking effects and more. Each one can be further customized, allowing the user to be creative. Also, each slider can feature a different effect, or one effect can be applied to all of them on a site. Users can also set the direction and duration of animations.



Using all of these features, people can create visually stimulating and engaging free jquery html5 slider for their websites. The software provides all the tools necessary to implement such effects quickly. Sliders can then be published to the web and viewed on Windows or Mac computers, Windows Phone, iOS, Android, and more, while multiple browsers and touch screens are supported too.



