Hi Slider, the Latest Free Wordpress Slider Plugin Tool Is Designed for Creating Attractive Sliders

HongKong, HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2013 --A novel website called Hi Slider has been launched for the easy facilitation of designing websites. The web portal offers a variety of never seen before and attractive web templates on its website.



The templates are all novel in their own unique ways. For example, the ‘Full’ collection of templates has a feature called retractable thumbnails wherein the thumbnails are hidden by default. Then there is the ‘Eris Horizontal’ collection of templates which have a feature called Sliding Thumbnails and which lets users enable the Ken Burns Zooming effect, set caption and define preloading settings as well as select the background image for the image gallery slideshow.



There are two versions of this website called Personal and Commercial versions. The Hi Slider Personal version is free wordpress slider plugin software which is free of cost but has a watermark of the HiSlider logo on the output jQuery image slider. Thus this version can be used for non-commercial websites. The Commercial version comes without the watermark and allows users to employ it for commercial use within legal bounds.



Interested customers can activate their Commercial Hi Slider versions by visiting hislidre.com and purchasing the license code for the Commercial version, thereafter downloading and installing Hi Slider. They can then launch the software and input the license code in the register box.



The aim of this website is to empower users to build dynamic websites boasting of spectacular looking sliders which help in engaging visitors to a great extent. Hi Slider is capable of working on multiple platforms, be it PC, Mac, Tablets & Mobile Phones or PAD. It enables even those users with no programming skills to create 2D/3D realistic jQuery Slider in an easy manner.



Hi Slider is an innovative website which is affiliated with Wonder Idea Technology limited that is based in Hong Kong. In keeping up with the trend of modern web design, this website aims for the development and optimization of web design with a hope to help people in making great websites with ease.