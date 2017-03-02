Hibiscus Flower Tea from Immortalitea Company Brings Many Health Benefits

Grandville, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --The red hibiscus is the flower of Hindu goddess Kali, and is often shown in artwork in Bengal, India, to be merged with her body as one. Surely a distinct signal of the higher wonders Hibiscus Flower Tea from Immortalitea possesses.



But how is it different to generic hibiscus tea?



If you stroll down the beverages section of your local supermarket, you will be bound to come across at least one box of overpriced teabags claiming to be natural hibiscus tea, but chances are they have been shredded and sat in a storeroom for a long time losing the many health benefits it possesses.



Immortalitea 100% organic loose tea is a million times better than the rest. As opposed to being crushed or shredded, the flowers are untouched to maintain the best possible flavour, pureness and lifespan.



So choose the best: Immortalitea Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea



Health Benefits of Immortalitea Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea



This whole flower tea offers up a whole range of health benefits, showing its link to Kali, destroyer of evil.



It is brimming with antioxidants - One serving holds nearly just under a third of the vitamin C needed daily which not only kick starts the immune system but helps to banish colds and flu. It also a high percentage of both vitamin B1 and iron.



Hibiscus Flower Tea from Iimmortalitea contains tonnes of fatty acids to help fight heart failure, which are normally found in oily fish. Hibiscus flower tea has amble protein, dietary fiber, copper and vitamin B2, malic acid, citric acid, and tartaric acid.



Lowers Blood Pressure - Research has shown that it can lower the blood pressure of people with type 2 diabetes and a study published in Journal of Nutrition found that it had a better effect lowering systolic blood pressure than the group that did not drink the tea.



Lowers Cholesterol - Research on non-human mammals has concluded that the consumption of hibiscus flower tea can lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and total cholesterol.



Cancer Battling Properties – Scientists from Taiwan have found that drinking hibiscus flower tea can inhibit and destroy melanoma cancer cells. Amazing right? It actually absorbs unsafe ultra violet radioactivity. Melanoma has the highest rate of death in skin cancers and is irrepressible to a lot of treatment such as chemotherapy and the prevalence of the cancer has increased by 50% in the last two decades. Research has revealed that hibiscus can cause cell death in carcinoma cells. Hibiscus extract has also caused cell death in human leukaemia cells. Hibiscus has no known ill effects when used in the treatment of cancer.



Helps Alleviate Skin Complaints– Antioxidants are crucial to the health of the skin. Being jam packed full of the anti-inflammatory gems, hibiscus flower tea can help improve an array of skin problems including: allergies, scars, acne, sunburn and eczema.



Treats Liver Disease – A research programme conducted on mice in 2000 concluded that hibiscus flower tea could meaningfully lower the swollen abrasions and oxidative injury in noxious liver.



Healthy Weight Loss - In February 2014, research was published in the journal Food and Function, showing that obese people aged 18 to 65 who consumed hibiscus extract for 12 weeks had reduced body mass index (BMI).



Irritiable Bowel Sydrome & Digestion - The diuretic properties of hibiscus flower tea will help improve bowel and bladder movements as well as improve the strength of the gastrointestinal system. Hibiscus also contains properties which help to improve the condition of IBS.



