Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Amherst, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2024 --Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical, a local business specializing in essential home services, is excited to announce the official grand opening of their new facility in Amherst. The occasion, scheduled for May 17th, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house for the community to enjoy. The event promises to be a memorable day for the community, featuring continuous raffle drawings, a grand prize giveaway, and an array of food and refreshments. Residents of Amherst and surrounding areas are invited to join the celebration.



A Day of Celebrations and Giveaways

The Grand Opening event is designed to be a fun and engaging experience for all attendees. Highlights of the day include:



Raffle Drawings Every 15 Minutes

From 11 AM to 4 PM, guests will have the opportunity to win one of fourteen local business gift cards through raffle drawings held every fifteen minutes. This initiative supports local stores.



Grand Prize Giveaway

The highlight of the day will be the grand prize — a Blackstone Grill that will make cookouts an absolute delight. One lucky winner will take home this state-of-the-art grill, setting them up for an unforgettable summer of outdoor cooking.



The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

At 12 PM, Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical will officially cut the ribbon to inaugurate its new location. This special moment will symbolize the beginning of a new chapter for the company and its dedication to serving the Amherst community.



Complimentary Food and Refreshments

To keep the festive spirit alive, Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical will provide food and refreshments throughout the event, including delicious hot dogs and hamburgers. Guests can mingle, enjoy the day, and experience the hospitality that Hickey is committed to providing year-round.



Meet the Team

This event provides an excellent opportunity to meet the friendly team behind Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical. As a family-owned business with a long-standing reputation in the area, they pride themselves on building strong relationships with their customers. The staff will be on hand to answer questions, share information about the company's services, and discuss their vision for the future.



Celebrating a New Chapter

This new facility represents Hickey's growth and dedication to better serve Amherst and the surrounding areas. The team looks forward to building relationships with new customers while continuing to serve those who have relied on them for years.

The grand opening of their new facility isn't just about cutting a ribbon; it's about bringing together the community to celebrate and start a new chapter of service and care.



Event Details

Date: May 17th

Time: 11 AM - 4 PM

Location: 533 S Main St, Amherst, VA 24521



Mark Your Calendars

This event is a significant milestone, not just for the company but for the entire community. Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical is eager to meet, mingle, and celebrate with neighbors and friends during the open house. Mark your calendars and bring the family out for a day of festivities, prizes, and good times.

For more information about Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical and their involvement in the community, please visit: https://welovehickey.com/about-us/ln-the-community/



About Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical

Founded in 1979, Hickey Plumbing, Air & Electrical has been providing quality services to homeowners throughout Virginia for over 40 years. The company is dedicated to improving the comfort and safety of every home they serve, offering plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. With 24-hour availability and convenient online booking, they strive to make home maintenance as smooth as possible.