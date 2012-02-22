Hidden Braces Specialist Explains National Tooth Fairy Day to San Diego Families

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2012 --Losing the first tooth can be exciting, especially when there is a prize to look forward to. This day is created to celebrate one of childhood's make-believe visitors, as the San Diego hidden braces provider explains. Many children look forward to putting their baby teeth under their pillows in hopes of waking up to a gift in its place.



This is also a great time to teach children about the importance of brushing their teeth. Baby teeth are a guide for the eruption of permanent teeth. One purpose of baby teeth is to keep the space for the permanent teeth alignment.



Inconsistent oral hygiene can lead to decay in hidden areas of the child's dentition, resulting in the loss of teeth earlier than normal. Children that lose their baby teeth early may need braces or a fixed retainer to maintain the space.



Not only is this a good time to teach children about hygiene, it is also a good time to inform parents about baby bottle decay. Many parents allow their children to fall asleep with bottles of milk or juice, leading to the decay of the four front incisors.



If severe, baby bottle decay can lead to the removal of the top four incisors, and many children need a bridge to replace the missing teeth.



"It is important for parents to be informed about baby bottle decay," says Invisalign provider. "Many don't realize the effects of letting their child sleep with a bottle."



If parents need to let their child sleep with a bottle, fill it with water. However, it is best to not give bottles at all since it can affect the alignment of the teeth.



About Dr. Eisenhuth

Dr. Eisenhuth attended the University of Minnesota Dental School and graduated in the top of her class. She earned the Minnesota Association of Orthodontic Achievement Award and several academic achievement awards. She entered her orthodontic residency at the University of Minnesota and earned a certificate in orthodontics and a Master of Science degree.



The San Diego braces provider is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.



