Higgins Group Stanford Managing Partner featured in Fairfield County Business for Leadership Skills

Stanford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2008 -- Jason Kinard, the managing partner and broker of the Higgins Group Sanford, a real estate brokerage based out of Stanford, Connecticut, was recently featured in Fairfield County Business for talking about what he believes true leadership is.



According to the feature, Kinard believes leadership is “as simple as influencing a group of people toward common goals and goal achievements.”



“If I am a successful leader, it is because of the extraordinary people I am surrounded by at the office,” Kinard continued. “I respect and admire the people with whom I work. The confidence they have shown me is my motivation to work as hard as I can to achieve our mutual goals as we build our business.”



The Higgins Group Stamford is an executive affiliate of Christie’s Great Estates.



For more information about the Higgins Group Stamford, go to http://www.higginsgroup.com.



About the Higgins Group Stamford:

At the Higgins Group Stamford, custom residential brokerage is not just a name, but the essence of their marketing beliefs and strategies. At The Higgins Group, representatives strive to present every property in its own unique and exclusive manner. Representatives need to find the customer home’s distinct customer base, the whole objective of advertising. It is a concept the Higgins Group is trade marking, which offers the sellers with the Higgins Group clear advantages. The Higgins Group feels that their Custom Residential Brokerage is the best program of its kind in the country.

