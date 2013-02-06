New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2013 --Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is engaged in the business of developing and marketing social games. Its stock shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $2.89 and remained in $2.76 and $3.12 price range during the session. The stock is 13.07 percent higher at $3.10. Zynga’s first resistance level is at $3.26. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $3.45.



On the downside, its first support level is at $2.80. The stock traded 66.848 million shares in the current trading session.



Find out for how long could ZNGA maintain its momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZNGA



Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) traded in the range of $0.70 and $0.71 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.71 and is at $0.70, up 0.06 percent from its previous close of $0.70. Ballard Power Systems recorded the volume of 50.9k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 148k shares. The stock price is trading above its short term moving average price of $0.69 and long term moving average price of $0.68.



Ballard Power Systems recently reported selling its US material products division for $12 million. The company is based out of Burnaby in Canada.



Find out more on BLDP here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=BLDP



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