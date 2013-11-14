High Interest Level in FHA Back to Work Las Vegas Mortgage Program

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2013 --FHA’s Back to Work - Extenuating Circumstances Program is the FHA’s “second chance” for Las Vegas mortgage applicants who’ve experienced financial hardship from unemployment or from a severe reduction in income. The mortgage rates are the same as for any other FHA mortgage program - no premium rate is imposed and there are no additional fees.



“The FHA Back to Work Las Vegas mortgage program is great”, says Rob Flitton, “because for many applicants it shortens the wait period for getting a new FHA mortgage after having had a prior short sale or foreclosure - it simply allows early re-entry into the market for owning a Las Vegas home.”



Rob Flitton has published a brief PDF outlining the basic requirements for eligibility for anyone interested in applying for a Las Vegas mortgage or just seeking further information – it is available at http://robflitton.com/buy-a-las-vegas-home/get-a-las-vegas-mortgage/.



Rob takes on those Las Vegas realty clients that are genuinely qualified and committed to buying or selling a Las Vegas home – however, in the event a client is not yet qualified or committed, he is able to assist them in becoming ready. Rob works with a seasoned group of affiliates in online internet marketing strategies (Impute Marketing company), and Las Vegas mortgage financing and credit repair, Rob is able to assist the vast number of people in Las Vegas who lost their homes between 2007 and 2013 and are now eager to be homeowners again.



“The last 5 or so years have been very challenging for a lot of people in the Las Vegas real estate market – and while I am not a proponent of government programs of any type, I am glad that at least it is one geared towards private ownership of a home”, added Flitton.



For Las Vegas home buyers unable to qualify for the FHA Back to Work program, Rob also offers a portfolio mortgage program to allow qualified buyers to get a mortgage even one day after a short sale or foreclosure.



About Rob Flitton "The Closer"

One of the top REALTORS in the Las Vegas real estate market. As boutique REALTOR, Rob handles all client relations directly so that the valuable client does not get relegated to some inexperienced team member. Rob has been in real estate for 30 years as a professional REALTOR, land developer and custom home-builder.