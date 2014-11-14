High Numbers of HPV Found in Eyebrow Hairs; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A German study found that eyebrow hairs harbor high numbers of the human papillomavirus (HPV). Dr. Schneider and colleagues wrote that “the highest number of HPV prevalence was detected in 84% of the eyebrow hairs compared to 47% of AK lesions (a type of skin cancer sore), and 37% of normal skin, respectively. A total of 228 HPV infections were found in eyebrow hairs compared to only 92 HPV infections in AK and 69 in normal skin.” (1) Dr. Schneider is from the Department of Dermatology at the Skin Cancer Center Charite in the University Hospital of Berlin, Germany. Not all HPV types cause genital warts. Some infect the skin elsewhere, and can lead to certain types of skin cancer. The HPV types found in eyebrow hairs are those that usually do not infect the genital area. They include HPV20, HPV23 and/or HPV37. The public should be aware that the HPV vaccine does not protect against these types of HPV. (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was shown to reduce HPV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



“Hair follicles are very likely the natural reservoir of cutaneous HPV types and are easy to collect.” (1) Some scientists speculate that the numbers of HPV in eyebrow hairs may help doctors to predict whether a person will develop certain types of skin cancer. (1).



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



“Most treatments against HPV are designed to alleviate symptoms associated with genital HPV infections. We believe that individuals infected with other HPV types should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These products were designed to help the immune system target the latent form of the human papillomavirus, regardless of the HPV type.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



