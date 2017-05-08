High-Performing Brokerage Shares Approach to Residential Real Estate

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --HomeSmart Broker, Randy Rector, understands the importance of putting agents first.



To assist brokers growing their firms, Rector offers tips on keeping agents your number one priority in an interview with RISMedia titled, "A Revolutionary Approach to Real Estate."



"The best thing we can do for agents is provide support as an agent-centric brokerage," said Rector.



Agents deal with stress at all ends of a real estate transaction. In the article, brokers can learn how Rector provides a calm voice of reason and supportive environment for his agents. He stresses the importance of providing technology as well as continued education and training for both new and veteran agents.



"Agents love our culture, and we all believe that anyone can succeed if they have the desire to learn and grow," said Rector. "Our mission is to help make that happen."



Rector credits much of his brokerage's growth to concentrating on agents-- both current and prospective.



HomeSmart Evergreen Realty has grown to 1,000 agents in 7 offices with 57% growth in just a few years. Today, HomeSmart Evergreen Realty is also recognized as one of the top performing brokerages in the entire United States. The company earned honors with placement on the prestigious Real Trends 500® and RISMedia Power Broker® lists over the last two years.



Brokers can learn more about Rector's revolutionary approach, when he speaks to building his successful brokerage, here.



To learn more about the HomeSmart franchise business model, click here.



About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona and still holds that distinction today. HomeSmart International is ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokerages in the United States, and was recently ranked as the number one brokerage firm in the Metropolitan Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International began franchising in 2010, and continues to grow by offering franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has nearly 100 offices in 16 states and more than 11,000 agents nationwide.



