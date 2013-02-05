High Profile NASDAQ Stocks in the News: (NASDAQ: DELL), (NASDAQ: BBRY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) is trading marginally up at the news of the company going private. The deal is estimated to be worth $24.4 billion and the company has been bought by a consortium consisting of its owner and private equity firms. The stock opened at $13.39 and oscillated in the range of $13.37 and $13.44 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $13.39, up 0.87 percent from its previous close of $13.27. Dell shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $14.27.



Dell deals in computer hardware and software services.



BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) traded in the range of $15.82 and $16.89 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $15.76 and is at $16.25, up 8.46 percent from its previous close of $14.98. BlackBerry recently changed its name from Research in Motion. It also introduced its new BB10 devices. The company stock recorded the volume of 95.966 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $18.09 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $12.93. The stock is trading above its 6 days EMA of $14.12 and 20 days EMA of $14.47.



