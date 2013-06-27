High Profile NASDAQ Stocks Movements: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2013 --Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock has recorded a market capitalization of $59.77 billion with a high beta of 1.325. The stock is currently trading at $24.73, up 2.36 percent from its previous close of $24.16. It traded in the range of $24.21 and $24.84 during its last trading session and had opened the session at $24.22.



The upward movement of the stock has recorded a trading volume of 18.638 million shares, compared to the average trading volume of 38.411 million shares. Currently the stock is trading above its 50 days SMA of $24.72 and below its 200 days SMA of $27.03. Facebook Inc is based in Menlo Park.



Find out if FB could maintain its momentum here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FB



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock’s trading volume stands at 18.981 million shares, significantly less than the average trading volume of 34.581 million shares. The stock is trading at $14.40, 1.59 percent from its previous close of $14.18. It had opened the session at $14.30 and oscillated in the range of $14.26 and $14.50 during its last trading session.



The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion with an enterprise value of $15.31 billion. The stock has a beta of 1.92, implying its high volatility. It is also trading above its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $12.11 and $9.29.



Find out if MU could pick up more steam in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009