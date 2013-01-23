High Profile NASDAQ Stocks Traders Should Know About: (NASDAQ:INTC), (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) continued its downward trend after dismal fourth quarter earnings report. Overall, fourth quarter profit for Intel fell a huge twenty-seven percent. This was largely based on two factors: a slowdown in the number of orders placed for the company’s software by PC manufacturers and a delay by the firm in entering the Smartphone market.



Intel Corporation designs and manufactures integrated digital technology platforms. A platform consists of a microprocessor and chipset. The Company sells these platforms primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and industrial and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries.



Find out more on INTC by getting the free full report here

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced that three directors have stepped down from the board of Sirius XM Radio. Resigning their board seats were Leon Black, Lawrence Gilberti and Jack Shaw. Before, Mel Karmazin resigned from the board and stepped down as CEO.



Liberty disclosed in a filing Tuesday that it owns 50.2 percent of the satellite firm. Liberty had been buying shares of Sirius for months.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.



Find out more on SIRI by getting the free full report here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009