High Profile Stocks in the News: (NASDAQ: RIMM), (NASDAQ: FB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2013 --Research In Motion Limited (USA) (NASDAQ:RIMM) shares jumped after a report quoted Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY)’s Chief Financial Officer, that Lenovo Group is considering acquiring RIM, among other options, to boost its mobile business.



Research In Motion Limited (RIM) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market. Through the development of integrated hardware, software and services, RIM provides platforms and solutions for seamless access to information, including e-mail, voice, instant messaging, short message service (SMS), Internet and intranet-based applications and browsing.



Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor.



Find out more on RIMM by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RIMM



Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reported that it spent nearly $4 million on lobbying in 2012, which is up from about $2 million a year earlier. Google Inc. (GOOG) is another company that increased is expense on lobbying in 2012, reportedly spending about $16.5 million, an increase of about 70 percent over the previous year.



Facebook Inc (FB) Founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to hold a fundraiser for Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, also known as “The Boss.” The two have reportedly worked together on education reform in Newark.



Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. Facebook to stay connected with their friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world around them, and to share and express what matters to them to the people they care about.



Find out more on FB by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RIMM



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009