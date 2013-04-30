High Profile Stocks on the News: (NASDAQ: INTC), (NASDAQ: SIRI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2013 --McAfee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), announced the addition of identity and access management solutions to its Security Connected portfolio. The solutions that were previously sold and developed by Intel include McAfee Cloud Single Sign On and McAfee One Time Password.



McAfee also introduced a new McAfee Identity Center of Expertise, staffed with experts in identity and cloud security to assist users with questions pertaining to identity and access management issues, such as architecture requirements and best practices.



“There is a huge shift underway to extend enterprise-class security to cloud-based applications and services while also consolidating security onto just a few key platforms,” said Pat Calhoun, senior vice president and general manager of Network Security at McAfee.



Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced that it plans to release first quarter 2013 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. SiriusXM will hold a conference call at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2013 to discuss these results.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. is the world's largest radio broadcaster measured by revenue and has 24 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and broadcasts commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment; and the most comprehensive Latin music, sports and talk programming in radio. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company in the U.S., from retailers nationwide, and online at siriusxm.com



