High Profile Stocks Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: RIMM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is introducing Graph Search Beta. Graph Search will appear as a bigger search bar at the top of each page. When you search for something, that search not only determines the set of results you get, but also serves as a title for the page. You can edit the title - and in doing so create your own custom view of the content you and your friends have shared on Facebook.



Facebook Inc (FB) stock had risen to $30 in anticipation of media event today where it introduced Graph Search Beta.



Facebook, Inc. is a United States-based company, which operates as a social networking Website. The Company develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information through the social graph, the digital mapping of people's real-world social connections. It enables members to look up friends Web pages, as well as share photos and videos.



Research In Motion Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: RIMM) is all set to release its new BlackBerry 10 operating system and two smartphones on January 30. RIMM’s stock, which has more than doubled since September last year, is projected to rise even further in light of the swelling bullishness surrounding the impending BB10 launch.



Research In Motion Limited (RIM) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market. Through the development of integrated hardware, software and services, RIM provides platforms and solutions for seamless access to information, including e-mail, voice, instant messaging, short message service (SMS), Internet and intranet-based applications and browsing.



