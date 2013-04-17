High Profile Stocks Trends Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: YHOO), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --Yahoo Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) traded in the range of $23.14 and $24.10 during its latest trading session. The internet company announced higher quarterly profit at $386 million while its ad revenue shrank. Consequently, the stock had opened at $23.42 and is at $23.67, down 0.5 percent from its previous close of $23.79. Yahoo recorded the volume of 31.213 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 19.215 million shares. Its MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock is trading below its very short term SMA price of $23.75 and long term moving average price of $23.74.



The company’s current market capitalization stands at $26.40 billion.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $21.76 and oscillated in the range of $21.57 and $21.86 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $21.66, down 1.16 percent from its previous close of $21.92 after the announcement of the company’s quarterly results. Intel Corporation reported its EPS at 40 cents per share for the first quarter of the year. Its revenue for the quarter declined 2.5 percent to $12.58 billion.



The company stock shows neutral trend and it is trading in line with its long term moving average price of $21.66. The company is based out of Santa Clara.



