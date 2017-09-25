High Quality Animated Video Maker Animiz Makes Short Videos Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --Animiz is the new born animated video maker that gains popularity in a short time. It is the best tool to create the short videos with animation effects. Since its launch, Animiz aims to be the simple buy helpful tool with high quality to satisfy the common. Now, it gets the great support of users.



This high quality animated video maker gets hundreds of downloads every day. Almost the users, most of them take advantage of Animiz to create short video for education, training and business. "We get the customer emails about the Mac version. It is a pity that we do not develop the Mac version in this time. All we do now is to make the software goes steadily and function comprehensively." Amy Huang--the customer service of Animiz said.



Animiz animated video maker is easy to use with concise interface and specific tutorial. Everyone can have a good start with its online teaching tutorial—how to get started with Animiz. Besides, if the users do not have an idea about how to express the point, they can make full use of the online templates. There are a great number of templates for different industries and different purposes. And Animiz provides hundreds of animation effects for the users to enrich the video.



Every user of Animiz can customize the camera effect and transition effects for the different scenes. It is just like editing a movie; every detail is up to the creator. Animiz allows the users to set the scene, background, texts, roles, images, effects and the other elements. Users can also add the subtitle and record the voice for the animated video.



With everything done, Animiz animated video maker provides the preview option and the cloud publishing platform for the users. The user can have a preview of the animated video and then directly upload onto Animiz cloud platform. It just costs minutes to do it.



For more about this animated video maker or to download the software, please go to Animiz site.



About Animiz

Animiz launched the useful tool to make the animated video for business. Its animated video maker is free to download and provides the free upgrade and technology support.