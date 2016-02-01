High Risk Solutions, LLC Announces Support for International Merchants

Plantation, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --High Risk Solutions caters to businesses that fall under categories not currently served by traditional merchant service providers. Frequently referred to as "High Risk Industries".



Businesses that are classed as high-risk frequently struggle to find a merchant service provider who can approve their business type. High Risk Solutions, LLC has remained one of the most recommended companies to turn to for professional payment solutions.



Some High-Risk Categories Include:



- Adult Related Websites and Merchandise

- Electronic Cigarettes

- Multi-Level Marketing

- Firearm Sales

- Auctions

- Casinos

- Credit Repair

- Debt Collection

- ...Plus Many More



Tens of thousands of businesses lose millions in sales per year because they are unable to obtain approval for a merchant account, which is required to accept credit cards. High Risk Solutions has helped thousands of these businesses to gain credit card payment services and has helped many others to reduce the cost of the services they were using.



"We are proud to extend our services to businesses around the world, in over 150 countries," says Marshall Golub, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Many businesses are frustrated when they discover that they are unable to secure a payment processing account from traditional banks and other merchant account providers. We have been filling that need since 1995."



About High Risk Solutions

High Risk Solutions has been helping High-Risk Industries since 1995 to take card payments online, and can offer advice and tailored solutions for their services by contacting 866-627-7083.



For more information please visit https://www.highrisksolutions.com



