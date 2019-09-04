High Tea in Los Angeles Is Perfect for All Events

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2019 --Get high tea in Los Angeles with customizable space and a natural floral aesthetic. This tea house is a great bridal shower venue to celebrate an engagement of love. Indulge in the French food and culture that has journeyed from the heart of Paris as they offer some of the best high tea in Los Angeles. The menu and atmosphere for this venue are adjusted according to season and always have a warming aesthetic for all social get-togethers.



Some of the items available for high tea in Los Angeles with Le Salon de The are salads, tartinees, wines, desserts and more. The welcoming atmosphere and staff makes for a genuine experience that is representative of authentic Persian culture. The West Hollywood central location is convenient for anyone in Los Angeles to visit.



High Tea in Los Angeles is a rare find and Le Salon de The has superior service and an extravagant menu. Not only is the food delicious, but it also looks like a piece of art straight out of France. You will not be disappointed with the staging, quality, and quantity they provide at a great price. The wines are imported from France to ensure the authentic tastes with Paris grown recipes and practices.



About Le Salon de The

Established in Paris, the city of lights and love, we traveled great lengths to bring an authentic Parisian experience to the City of Angels. We welcome you to enjoy an elegant meal in our peaceful, combination parlor-patio. Le Salon de The is one of the best places to get high tea in Los Angeles. They prioritize good service on top of good food to ensure every guest has a personalized and enjoyable experience. Le Salon de The can be found 8535 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069 and can be contacted via their website or by phone 310.962.9538. Also follow us on instagram and facebook for daily updates of delicious food.