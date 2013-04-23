New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Goff Corporation's (OTC:GOFF) wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A. reported that the Company plans to increase the scale of its expected drilling exploration program on its Gavia Gold Project in Marmato Mining District, Colombia dramatically during 2013 in order to target high grade gold.



Company President Warwick Calasse states, "The data and assessment work up on the Gavia Gold Project at Marmato is bringing to light some very important prospects. We know there are several significant gold/silver targets, but the management now feels that the best opportunities may lie in increasing our exploration drilling to validate the new model for high grade gold that's emerging.”



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc. (OTC:OCTX) has now received the AGAT laboratories final analysis report from CEC North Star Energy Ltd. providing analysis data from the core samples taken from the Bluesky Gething coring operations carried out in March 2013.



The full report includes the information previously released and final results - consisting of Depth 440-470 (m), Gross Pay approximately 20 (m). Calculated porosity range from 24% to 32%, Permeability range of the samples of .5 to 2.8 darcies with the median about 1.2 darcies, Oil Saturation range from 60 to 80%, Oil Gravity 10.73 (API) at reservoir conditions in the lower zone. No API was obtained from the upper zones. The full AGAT report will be filed as an 8k in the company’s filings.



This report matches the prior advice from the CEC North Star technical team that this Bluesky/Gething project has oil and rock properties which are likely to be developed with primary production followed later by Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods (“EOR”) and then possibly a thermal project.



