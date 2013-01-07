High Volume Stocks Investors Should Know About: (NASDAQ: UNXL), (NASDAQ: SCTY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Uni-Pixel Inc. (NASDAQ: UNXL), a production-stage company engaged in the delivery of Performance Engineered Film (PEF) to the display, touch screen and flexible electronic markets, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from last week. At last check, UNXL was trading 3.13% higher at $17.48 on volume of 1.57 million, which is nearly three times the daily average volume of 553,045. UNXL has gained nearly 28% in the last three trading sessions.



UNXL bounced back last week from $11 support level. The stock has broke through $16 resistance level as a result of the rally. Technical indicators suggest that the upward will continue.



Find out more about UNXL by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=UNXL



SolarCity Corp. (NASDAQ: SCTY), a company engaged in the design, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of solar electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers, is soaring in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from last week.



SCTY has been soaring after the company provided an update on its megawatt (MW) deployed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 and fourth quarter of 2012. The company also provided guidance for 2013. The company’s deployments in the fourth quarter totaled 47 MW and it expects fiscal year 2013 deployments to be 250 MW.



SCTY is currently trading 12.95% higher at $16.27 on volume of 1.37 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.11 million. The stock has gained more than 32% in the last three trading sessions.



SCTY is currently trading 12.95% higher at $16.27 on volume of 1.37 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.11 million. The stock has gained more than 32% in the last three trading sessions.



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



