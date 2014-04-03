Highland Park Chiropractor Gives 24/7 Access for Health

Highland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Dr. Jose Aguilar, a local chiropractor in Highland Park IL, is now offering Nutritional Services that can be accessed any time, day or night, online for those interested in optimum health using a nutritional assessment questionnaire that is considered to be the most comprehensive nutritional analysis available. Completing the questionnaire is a great way to identify which vitamins, minerals, or herbs are right for an individual’s body. The questionnaire asks detailed questions about health symptoms one may be having. The questionnaire is then analyzed by using a sophisticated nutritional software program to identify which nutrients may be best for the patient. The entire process is completed online, saving time and money.



With so much information about health and wellness available on the internet, specifically nutritional vitamins and supplements, it can be very difficult to discern fact from myth. Using scientific and objective testing and analysis, Dr. Aguilar can provide individualized, drug-free recommendations to promote optimum health. His clinic, found online at www.helpinghandsmassageandchiropractic.com , not only prides itself in having the highest professional standards in dealing with patients but also in dealing with companies who offer the highest quality natural vitamins and supplements at prices that anyone can afford.



About Dr. Jose Aguilar

Dr. Aguilar is a 2004 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic and has helped many people over the course of his career in achieving the results they desire. In 2012, he and his wife, Giedra, opened their own clinic to fully concentrate on helping individuals in their own community. People who had been suffering from sometimes debilitating conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, sports injuries and whiplash are among some of the success stories that line the walls of their practice. Click here for more information or to contact Dr. Aguilar.



