Highly Anticipated New York International Singing Competition the FEATured Is Set to Open New Stars

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --The FEATured is an international singing competition, designed to provide an opportunity for singers of all ages and levels, performing in various genres and having different experiences, to express themselves and to test their strengths and capabilities while competing with their own kind. The objective of the competition is to become a stepping stone for the performers with different backgrounds to showcase and advance their talents and to give the chance to the most gifted of them to shine.



The competition consists of several rounds with the First Round on February 11th, 2017 at Actors Connection Studios and the Second Round on February 18th, 2017 at Ripley-Grier Studios. The competition will culminate at the Final Round on March 26th, 2017 at the pre-eminent SYMPHONY SPACE.



About This Competition



The group of vocal coaches in NYC realized that there are no competitions in NYC, or at least noneto their knowledge, where they could send bright and gifted students to compete and showcase their talents and skills.



They have invited highly professional independent people as adjudicators of the competition who represent very different areas of musical world: talent managers, Metropolitan opera and Broadway singers, songwriters, conductors and actors.



The total prize pool including awards, cash prizes and special prizes is over $3000. The FEATured Singing Competition encourages singers of all ages and nationalities to apply. The competition is tailored to acommodate both local and interstate or international contestants giving the latter an option to compete in absentia in the first two rounds.



JUDGES: Talent Manager SID GOLD, Metropolitan opera soprano KATHRYN DAY, baritone and actor DAVID SERERO, singer and actor SAMUEL MARTIN, composer and songwriter DINA PRUZHANSKY, conductor ANDREY LEBEDEV and many more.



Registration is open: http://www.thefeaturedny.com/registration.html



More information: www.thefeaturedny.com



